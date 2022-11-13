Connect with us

Where To Watch Laguna Beach Season 3 Online

Laguna Beach Season 3, Laguna Beach new season, Laguna Beach Season 3 plot, Laguna Beach Season 3 cast
Image Credit: MTV

One of the most popular reality series will arrive on our favorite streamer. Yes, we’re talking about MTV’s Laguna Beach. Laguna Beach is a reality series played on MTV from 2004 to 2006. It is made around the lives of a group of students attending Laguna Beach High School. The cast involved Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Christina Schuller, Morgan Olsen, Talan Torriero, Lo Bosworth, and many others. With new seasons, the cast was replaced, with some of the original cast members leaving and new members joining.

Laguna Beach seasons 1 and 2 arrived on Netflix on November 11th. Viewers can’t just stop there and will be anxious to finish the entire series. Unfortunately, Netflix will not be carrying the third season. However, this is where you can watch it.

Where to watch Laguna Beach season 3

Viewers can stream Laguna Beach season 3 on Paramount. However, viewers need to have a subscription to the streaming service to gain access. As of November 10th, Paramount+ consists of all three seasons of the reality series available to stream. However, it’s still being determined if the first two seasons will be removed after they land on Netflix.

People will also have the option to purchase particular episodes or the complete season on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV. So, it’s up to you to decide which is the best option.

