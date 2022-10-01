Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Where To Watch Horror Movie Smile (2022) Online?

Avatar photo

Published

Smile, Smile Cast, Smile plot, Smile review
Image Credit: Temple Hill Entertainment

Right before Halloween, new horror movies will be released. This Friday, September 30, Smile will release in theaters.

Based on the short movie Laura Hasn’t Slept tells the story of therapist Dr. Rose Cotter and her patient. After a traumatic yet unexplained event occurs to cause Rose immense fear, she finds that strange and frightening events continue to be a part of her everyday life. She must confront whatever is causing these bizarre occurrences before it’s too late.

Smile is directed and written by Parker Finn, who also appears in the cast alongside Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

Is Smile (2022) on Netflix?

Sadly, Smile is not a Netflix film and will not be streaming on the service. However, Netflix has a lot of psychological horror movies to watch, like the following:

Incident in A Ghostland
The Forest
Cam
It Follows
Gerald’s Game
No One Gets Out Alive
The Perfection
Don’t Listen
Clinical

Where to watch the horror movie Smile

Smile is only being released theatrically, so you must check with your local cinema to see the film.

Where will Smile stream after theaters?

Paramount films should start streaming on the Paramount+ app as soon as 30 days after they premiere in theaters, meaning Smile could become available by the end of October/early November.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Saw, Saw all parts, Saw movies Saw, Saw all parts, Saw movies

Entertainment

How Many Saw Movies Are On Netflix?

Some people are looking forward to revisiting their favorite scary movies around Halloween. Many horror movie fans are looking forward to watching the Saw...

6 mins ago
Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast

Entertainment

‘Blonde:’ Was Marilyn Monroe an orphan?

In today’s world, many people think Marilyn Monroe was a one-hit wonder and that she did not have a difficult life. Marilyn had to...

14 mins ago
Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast

Entertainment

Is Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Film Blonde Based On A book?

This movie has mixed reviews and is one of the most anticipated Netflix releases. It’s not more stressed, as the film currently holds the...

22 mins ago
That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review

Entertainment

‘That ’90s Show’ Netflix Release Date

We can’t wait to hang out with the newest generation of Point Place teens. That ’90s Show, the sequel spin-off of That ’70s Show,...

31 mins ago
Outer Banks, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Chase Stokes Outer Banks, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Chase Stokes

Entertainment

When Will The ‘Outer Banks Season 3’ Come Out? (2022)

Outer Banks season two came out in July of 2021. We were hoping for another summer release, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. Could the...

34 mins ago
Young Royals season 2, Young Royals season 2 release date, Young Royals season 2 cast Young Royals season 2, Young Royals season 2 release date, Young Royals season 2 cast

Entertainment

Young Royals Season 2 Cast, Release Date, First Four Minutes, And More

Young Royals is now streaming on Netflix. Season 1 premiered on July 1, 2021, and it was quickly renewed for a second season. When...

40 mins ago
My Best Friend’s Exorcism, My Best Friend’s Exorcism cast, My Best Friend’s Exorcism plot, My Best Friend’s Exorcism review, My Best Friend’s Exorcism Netflix My Best Friend’s Exorcism, My Best Friend’s Exorcism cast, My Best Friend’s Exorcism plot, My Best Friend’s Exorcism review, My Best Friend’s Exorcism Netflix

Entertainment

Is ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ on Netflix?

There are many options when you’re in the mood for horror movies. For example, ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ is now streaming online but is...

18 hours ago
The Good House, The Good House Netflix, The Good House plot The Good House, The Good House Netflix, The Good House plot

Entertainment

Where to Watch ‘The Good House’ Starring Sigourney Weaver

The Good House starring Sigourney Weaver, tells a powerful redemption story. In the film, Weaver plays the role of Hildy Good. This mother faces...

18 hours ago
Black Adam, Black Adam powers, Black Adam bio, Black Adam plot Black Adam, Black Adam powers, Black Adam bio, Black Adam plot

Entertainment

Who is ‘Black Adam’ and What Are His Superpowers?

Black Adam releases in theaters on October 21st, and DC fans must be excited to have Dwayne Johnson playing such an extremely powerful character....

18 hours ago
Shadow and Bone, Shadow and Bone season 2, Shadow and Bone season 2 release updates Shadow and Bone, Shadow and Bone season 2, Shadow and Bone season 2 release updates

Entertainment

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Release Date Update: What We Know So Far

One of Netflix’s most hit fantasy shows is returning for another season. Shadow and Bone premiered in April 2021 and was an instant hit...

18 hours ago
Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast

Entertainment

James Dougherty: Who Was Marilyn Monroe’s First Husband?

James Dougherty went to Van Nuys High School and graduated in 1938, and Jane Russell was also a part of it. He used to...

18 hours ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Starring Millie Bobby Brown Set for November Netflix Release

Millie Bobby Brown became famous for her charismatic character, Enola Holmes, in the first film. Since the announcement of a sequel ( which is...

18 hours ago