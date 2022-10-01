Where To Watch Horror Movie Smile (2022) Online?

Right before Halloween, new horror movies will be released. This Friday, September 30, Smile will release in theaters.

Based on the short movie Laura Hasn’t Slept tells the story of therapist Dr. Rose Cotter and her patient. After a traumatic yet unexplained event occurs to cause Rose immense fear, she finds that strange and frightening events continue to be a part of her everyday life. She must confront whatever is causing these bizarre occurrences before it’s too late.

Smile is directed and written by Parker Finn, who also appears in the cast alongside Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

Is Smile (2022) on Netflix?

Sadly, Smile is not a Netflix film and will not be streaming on the service. However, Netflix has a lot of psychological horror movies to watch, like the following:

Incident in A Ghostland

The Forest

Cam

It Follows

Gerald’s Game

No One Gets Out Alive

The Perfection

Don’t Listen

Clinical

Where to watch the horror movie Smile

Smile is only being released theatrically, so you must check with your local cinema to see the film.

Where will Smile stream after theaters?

Paramount films should start streaming on the Paramount+ app as soon as 30 days after they premiere in theaters, meaning Smile could become available by the end of October/early November.