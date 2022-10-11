Where To Watch ‘Chainsaw Man’ Online

The Chainsaw Man anime is probably the most anticipated fall season series among manga fans. There has been speculation over how it will compare to the source material, but early reviews are overwhelmingly positive. They praise it for being amazingly brutal and true to what fans want.

Chainsaw Man is a story about a half-demon young man who can transform his body into chainsaws at will to fight off devils roaming the world. This series is action-packed and sometimes heartwarming, but with unforgettable characters.

Premiering today, many people want to know if the show is going to be on Netflix. The streaming service has a great track record of releasing popular anime series; however, it seems like the show will not be released there now. Below, we can help you find out where you can watch it!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Image Credit: Crunchyroll

Is the Chainsaw Man anime on Netflix?

Chainsaw Man is not an anime on Netflix and will be coming to the streaming service later. However, Netflix already has many awesome series, like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Devilman Crybaby, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Uncle from Another World.

Where to watch Chainsaw Man

The Chainsaw Man anime starts on October 11 at midnight in Japan. That’s 9 a.m. in Pacific Time and 11 a.m. in Eastern Daylight Time for those on the United States’ east coast. There are different ways to watch it! New episodes will be released weekly through the VOD service Crunchyroll, but we know that Hulu has announced that American viewers can watch it there, too.