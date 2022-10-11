Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Chainsaw Man’ Online

Avatar photo

Published

Chainsaw Man, Chainsaw Man plot, Chainsaw Man cast, Chainsaw Man netflix releas edate
Image Credit: Crunchyroll

The Chainsaw Man anime is probably the most anticipated fall season series among manga fans. There has been speculation over how it will compare to the source material, but early reviews are overwhelmingly positive. They praise it for being amazingly brutal and true to what fans want.

Chainsaw Man is a story about a half-demon young man who can transform his body into chainsaws at will to fight off devils roaming the world. This series is action-packed and sometimes heartwarming, but with unforgettable characters.

Premiering today, many people want to know if the show is going to be on Netflix. The streaming service has a great track record of releasing popular anime series; however, it seems like the show will not be released there now. Below, we can help you find out where you can watch it!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Image Credit: Crunchyroll

Is the Chainsaw Man anime on Netflix?

Chainsaw Man is not an anime on Netflix and will be coming to the streaming service later. However, Netflix already has many awesome series, like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Devilman Crybaby, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Uncle from Another World.

Where to watch Chainsaw Man

The Chainsaw Man anime starts on October 11 at midnight in Japan. That’s 9 a.m. in Pacific Time and 11 a.m. in Eastern Daylight Time for those on the United States’ east coast. There are different ways to watch it! New episodes will be released weekly through the VOD service Crunchyroll, but we know that Hulu has announced that American viewers can watch it there, too.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Easy-Bake Battle, Easy-Bake Battle Netflix, Easy-Bake Battle plot Easy-Bake Battle, Easy-Bake Battle Netflix, Easy-Bake Battle plot

Entertainment

‘Easy-Bake Battle’ Release Date On Netflix

Easy-Bake Battle is the newest cooking competition show slated to come out on Netflix. With shows like Nailed It!, Great British Baking Show, Is...

9 mins ago
911 Season 6, 911, 911 new season, 911 Season 6 plot 911 Season 6, 911, 911 new season, 911 Season 6 plot

Entertainment

‘Watch 911’ Season 6, Episode 4 Live Online

Bobby has returned! And it’s just in time for Chimney to go on a wild ride. Don’t miss tonight’s episode of 911 Season 6....

2 hours ago
Halloween movie franchise, Halloween, Halloween movie Halloween movie franchise, Halloween, Halloween movie

Entertainment

Halloween Movie Franchise: How Many Michael Myers Movies Are There?

It’s getting colder, so it must be Halloween season! Now is the perfect time to watch our favorite Halloween movies while they’re in theaters....

2 hours ago
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

Entertainment

Watch “The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5”, Episode 6 Live online

The Supernatural series premiere is finally here, and it’s worth the wait. This is your Supernatural insider dish on its untold love story. We’ve...

2 hours ago
All American: Homecoming season 2, All American: Homecoming season 2 cast, All American: Homecoming season 2 plot All American: Homecoming season 2, All American: Homecoming season 2 cast, All American: Homecoming season 2 plot

Entertainment

When Will All American: Homecoming Season 2 Come Out?

The Supernatural series premiere is finally here, and it’s worth the wait. This is your Supernatural insider dish on its untold love story. We’ve...

6 hours ago
Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser

Entertainment

Netflix reveals what actor is playing Uncle Fester in the new Wednesday series

During the New York Comic Con, Netflix debuted a full-length trailer for the upcoming show. They also revealed that actor Jim Carrey would play...

10 hours ago
Netflix Addams family Netflix Addams family

Entertainment

Where To Watch The Addams Family Movies Online?

Do you love thrillers and horror movies? Then this is the best time of year to get your scare-fest underway with some excellent scary...

10 hours ago
Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘Blockbuster’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date, And More

Look at the news! We’ll see a new comedy series on Netflix called “Blockbuster”. We can’t wait to see it. We’ll share everything we...

10 hours ago
Iman Benson, Iman Benson bio, Iman Benson age, Iman Benson height Iman Benson, Iman Benson bio, Iman Benson age, Iman Benson height

Entertainment

‘The Midnight Club’ Star ‘Iman Benson’ Instagram, Age, Height, And More

The wait has finally ended. The Midnight Club is available on Netflix! We were blown away by the stellar cast introduced in the Netflix...

10 hours ago
William Chris Sumpter age, William Chris Sumpter height, William Chris Sumpter Bio William Chris Sumpter age, William Chris Sumpter height, William Chris Sumpter Bio

Entertainment

The Midnight Club Star William Chris Sumpter Height, Age, Instagram, And More

It was announced that an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s young adult novel, The Midnight Club, will be created for Netflix in 2020. That adaptation...

10 hours ago
Ruth Codd, The Midnight Club, Ruth Codd height, Ruth Codd cast Ruth Codd, The Midnight Club, Ruth Codd height, Ruth Codd cast

Entertainment

The Midnight Club Star Ruth Codd Instagram, Age, Height, And More

The newest horror-drama series, The Midnight Club, finally arrived on Netflix on October 7th and accumulated many instant fans. The hair-raising and heart-racing show...

10 hours ago
Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, Love is Blind: After the Altar, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, Love is Blind: After the Altar, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast

Entertainment

Love Is Blind Season 3 cast: Who is in the new season?

Love Blind Season 3 will be here before you know it. We’ll be looking at the 30 singles eager to find love this season....

1 day ago