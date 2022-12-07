Connect with us

Where To Watch ‘Black Ink Crew Season 10’ Episode 8

Black Ink Crew Season 10 Episode 8
Image Credit: MTV Entertainment Studios

VH1 broadcasted the first episode of the American reality television program Black Ink Crew on January 7th, 2013. It has ten seasons, and it’s based on the everyday chores and staff drama at a tattoo parlor run and owned by African Americans in the Harlem district of New York City.

Black Ink Crew: New York has kept Television viewers mesmerized for almost ten years. The crew’s work life and the staff turmoil at the Black Ink tattoo parlor in Harlem, New York, rapidly ensnared viewers. Currently, the cast is preparing to surprise us with Season 10. While young comers have joined the tattoo industry, several pioneers, including Teddy Ruks, are still active.

Black Ink Crew Season 10 Episode 8 released on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022.

Where You Can Watch Black Ink Crew Season 10 Episode 8

In the VH1 reality series Black Ink Crew: New York, we will learn more about the professional and personal lives of some of the best tattoo artists in Nyc. The program observes a team of talented tattoo enthusiasts as they maintain their empire and cater to a steady stream of affluent customers.

We can watch Season 10 of Black Ink Crew: New York every Tuesday night on VH1. Streaming on Philo, FuboTV, Paramount+, and DIRECTV Stream is also available. You can start a free trial of Philo to get access to 60+ channels of popular TV series, live sports, movies, and more for $25/month.

