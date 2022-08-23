Connect with us

Where to Watch ‘Abbot Elementary’

Abbott Elementary, Abbott Elementary plot, Abbott Elementary cast
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television Studios

Abbott Elementary can easily be considered among the funniest series of this decade.

This 2021 comedy series illustrates the highs and lows that someone comes across while working in the school system. They are starting from the principals who don’t know what they’re doing to kids to dealing with difficult parents. Being a teacher certainly isn’t all that it’s cracked up. However, Janine Teagues, played by Quinta Brunson, won’t let these situations curb her passion for uplifting a future generation of leaders.

All the 13 episodes of season 1 are currently streaming on Hulu. Each of its episodes runs for roughly thirty minutes, which means that the viewers can quickly binge every episode before the second season arrives on the streaming platform. However, it’s also okay if you want to take your time with the episodes.

As per the scenario, HBO Max wants a piece of that Abbott Elementary pie. This streaming site also recently added the ABC title to its ever-growing lineup.

However, there’s still time to catch up with Abbott Elementary before the second season arrives on ABC on Wednesday, the 21st of September. The viewer can either go for Hulu or HBO Max to begin their hilarious binge-watch journey.

