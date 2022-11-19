When Will SWAT Season 6, Episode 6 Air On CBS?

SWAT finally has a new episode. So far, the season has done a great job in demonstrating the different dynamics that have changed since Chris left SWAT. With episode 6 coming up, we’ll see more of that, particularly concerning Luca and Hicks.

What time will you be able to watch SWAT season 6, episode 6?

SWAT season 6, episode 6, titled “Checkmate,” will show the team searching for a cop who was caught in the midst of a big operation that was close to being completed. Also, it seems Hicks is not acting like his usual self, prompting concern from Luca.

According to the official synopsis,



“When a cop on the verge of shutting down a major operation is abducted, Hondo and the squad race to save one of their own before it’s too late; Luca grows concerned about a sudden change in Hicks’ behavior.”

Viewers look forward to seeing what is going on and how they will handle this new case. Since we know Street is working with Powell on her behavior, that might also come up. And maybe we will get to see more of Nichelle!

The episode aired on November 18th, 2022, at 8/7c. So, tune in to see more of Hondo and the crew.

