When Will Rob Zombie’s The Munsters Premiere On Netflix?

The Munsters are returning with a new movie from writer, director, and producer Rob Zombie. It’s based on the iconic family sitcom of the same name; the Munsters serves as a prequel, taking place before the events in the show. It’s supposed to be an origin story for characters like Herman and Lily Munster, The Count, and Igor.

Zombie will only be available on Netflix and have a physical release. Viewers can purchase the movie on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms on the same day of release. The collector’s edition of the film will contain an hour-long behind-the-scenes documentary titled The Munsters: Return to Mockingbird Lane and feature commentary from Zombie.

Unfortunately, fans of the original sitcom will not be able to revisit the classic series on Netflix. The 1964 series is only being streamed on Peacock Premium right now, or you can purchase it via digital retailers like Apple TV and Amazon.

Similar to most Netflix films and television series, The Munsters will be available to stream starting at 12:00 a.m. PT. The film will come out on Tuesday, September 27th.

Here is the schedule for the movie according to the timezones of the United States:

West Coast: 12:00 a.m. PT

Mountain: 1:00 a.m. MT

Central: 2:00 a.m. CT

East Coast: 3:00 a.m. ET

