When Will ‘Bros’ Be Available To Purchase On DVD and Blu-ray?

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Would you like to watch a romantic comedy with new faces? If so, then check out Bros. The film is now in theaters and will be coming on Blu-ray and DVD. After it’s released, click below to find out when it will be available!

Eichner stars in the new show, “Single Gay Male,” where he plays Bobby Lieber, a gay man who avoids relationships. That is until he meets Aaron Shepard (played by Luke Macfarlane), a macho lawyer who meets Bobby after picking him up one night at a nightclub. Although it’s not love at first sight, they get to know each other better and eventually fall in love. However, their insecurities threaten to ruin their relationship.

Eichner co-wrote the script with director Nicholas Stoller, who is behind some of the best comedies of the last 15 years, like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors. The LGBT ensemble cast includes Guillermo Díaz, Ts Madison, Guy Branum, Monica Raymund, Amanda Bearse, Bowen Yang, and Harvey Fierstein.

Despite positive reviews and a strong marketing campaign, Bros performed poorly during opening weekend. It opened at just over $5 million domestically – good enough for fifth place in the box office rankings. With such lackluster numbers, the movie may be cut down to just a few weeks in theaters, which means that it could arrive on your TV sooner than expected. When can we expect Bros to arrive? Keep reading for our predictions.

Bros Blu-ray and DVD release predictions

There was no official Blu-ray or DVD release for Bros, which can be because things were pushed back due to poor box office results. Since Bros is from Universal Pictures, we can compare it to other Universal movies for the timeframe we should expect DVDs and Blu-rays to come out.

Bros expect it to be available on Blu-ray and DVD at the beginning of November.

