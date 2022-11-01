When is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Coming to Netflix?

Where the Crawdads Sing is a new movie starring Michael Hyatt, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harris Dickinson, Taylor John Smith, Sterling Macer, Jr. and David Strathairn. Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the famous 2018 novel by Delia Owens, the Film is releasing this weekend.

The story follows a young girl named Kya, who grew up in North Carolina between 1952 and 1969. She lives a very isolated life and takes refuge in the local marsh, studying the ecosystem and its creatures.

Due to the novel’s hype, this has become one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

What is the release date of Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix?

Where the Crawdads Sing is releasing on November 12, 2022. You can also set a reminder for Where the Crawdads Sing when the movie will arrive, so it will automatically notify you.

The Film is part of the Netflix/Sony deal that includes other movies like Uncharted, Morbius, and Umma, all of which are currently available on Netflix.

Where to watch Where the Crawdads Sing now

Until November, you can watch Where the Crawdads Sing vis rental. The movie is out for rental and purchase on most digital retailers, and it has also been released on home video and can be purchased on Blu-ray/DVD wherever DVDs are sold.