When is 'The Wonder' Starring Florence Pugh Coming to Netflix? [Release Date & Time]

The Wonder
Image Credit: Netflix

Florence Pugh is returning to Netflix with her new film The Wonder on November 16th.

The Wonder is a drama film directed by Sebastián Lelio from a screenplay co-written by Lelio, Emma Donoghue, and Alice Birch. This is supposed to be a movie adaptation of Donoghue’s 2016 book of the same name.

The story is set in 1862 and revolves around English Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) as she is shifted to a rural village in Ireland to perform a 15-day examination of a young girl (Kíla Lord Cassidy) who is supposed to have survived without food for months.

Alongside Pugh and Cassidy, the cast consists of Tom Burke, Elaine Cassidy, Caolán Byrne, Niamh Algar, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne, and a few more.

The Wonder release time

This drama movie can be expected to make its way to Netflix on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. Of course, these times are only for the people living on the West Coast and East Coast of the United States. Those who follow the Central time zone are looking at a release time of 2:00 a.m. CT on November 16th.

The film is rated R. This means it’s supposed to be watched by mature audiences only. The reason for this age rating is the involvement of sexuality, and viewers can also expect violence, sexual content, and profanity use. So, this movie contains some adult material that would not be suitable for younger audiences. It is strongly recommended to watch The Wonder with no kids around.

