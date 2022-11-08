Connect with us

When is the Last Ever Episode of ‘Stargirl’ Streaming on CW?

Image Credit: CW

Stargirl has been canceled after three seasons. The Season 3 finale will be the series finale. But when will that episode air on The CW?

While the series has been canceled, it sounds like Geoff Johns had an idea that this would happen. This means that we will be satisfied with the ending. So there shouldn’t be any significant cliffhanger.

So how many episodes are left to see Courtney and her friends in action?
There are still a few episodes to go.

The Stargirl Season 3 finale was already scheduled for Wednesday, December 7th. There’s no sign that this is going to happen, considering the cancellation. This suggests that, unlike Legacies, the show doesn’t need time to write and film a series finale that fits for the fans—or maybe The CW isn’t giving the DC series that sort of chance.

There might be a Wednesday off for Thanksgiving, which is pretty common for the broadcast networks as the live ratings take a massive hit. There are 13 episodes in this season, just like the first two seasons; therefore, a one-week break is necessary.

It is unlikely that a streaming platform will save this series, but who knows? The series was initially a DC Universe series and a CW one. But then DC Universe released the show after one season, and The CW later took it on alone. After that, DC Universe content was moved to HBO Max, but it doesn’t look like HBO Max is thinking of taking up the DC series. The CWverse, therefore, is coming to an end.

