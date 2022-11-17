Scott Calvin is officially going to retire from the Disney+ show, The Santa Clauses, and Tim Allen will play that role from the first three The Santa Clauses films to depict Santa again.

After about 30-year Scott is now ready to hand over the responsibility to someone else so he can spend more time with his family, but who will it be?

Joining Allen, reviving their roles Eric Lloyd, Elizabeth Mitchell, and David Krumholt. Some new actors will be involved in the franchise -like Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Kal Penn, Rupali Redd, Austin Kane, Devin Bright, and Matilda Lawler.

Although there’s a time between the premiere of the series and when its finale is planned, it’s better to mark down your calendars just to be safe.

When is the last episode of The Santa Clauses on Disney+?

The limited series isn’t long, so the wait between its premiere and finale won’t be that long, either. The last episode will be released on Wednesday, December 14th, on Disney+. The season consists of six episodes, and it premiered on Wednesday, November 16th, with the first two episodes followed by one new installment each following week until the finale.

Those who have the streaming service+ need to subscribe to watch the show. Viewers can purchase Disney+ for $7.99/month, including The Santa Clauses. Two Disney Bundle options are also available.

Viewers can get the first one which includes Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $13.99/month. The other package is $19.99/month and features Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+.

