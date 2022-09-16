Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

When is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Finale on Hulu?

Published

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast
Image Credit: HULU

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has just arrived on Hulu. Like the last seasons, the fifth season also gets a weekly release. However, the first two episodes have been released together. Many questions have already come up, particularly about the fate of two of the characters in Gilead.

So when will the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 arrive on Hulu?

There is still time for the finale. The season has ten episodes, and only two are out right now. So, eight more episodes are still to come. The plus point about Hulu is that there are no season breaks so that viewers can run the eight episodes back-to-back.

The finale for the season is set for Wednesday, November 9th. Hulu doesn’t need to change anything because the show has already been filmed.

Hulu has confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will happen, although that will be the final season. The show will get a proper ending.

This isn’t even certainly going to be the end of the universe as a whole. Some rumors suggest bringing The Testaments to series. This is the second book in Margaret Atwood’s story, and it tells the story of Hannah, Nichole, and Aunt Lydia. The book itself is the beginning of the end of Gilead.

For more updates about this series, keep an eye on our channel.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, Love is Blind: After the Altar, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, Love is Blind: After the Altar, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast

Entertainment

Here’s What Time ‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 is Arriving on Netflix Tonight

Love is Blind: After the Altar, season 2 will soon arrive on Netflix. . Fans seem to be super excited about the three 45-minute-long...

5 mins ago
Heathers, Heathers plot, where to watch Heathers, Heathers Netflix Heathers, Heathers plot, where to watch Heathers, Heathers Netflix

Entertainment

Is Dark Comedy ‘Heather’ Starring Wynona Ryder on Netflix?

The film Heathers is a black comedy directed by Michael Lehmann based on a screenplay written by Daniel Waters. Lehmann and Waters both made...

5 mins ago
Pearl, Pearl cast, Pearl plot, Pearl age ratings Pearl, Pearl cast, Pearl plot, Pearl age ratings

Entertainment

‘Pearl’ Movie Rating: Is it Safe to Watch with Kids?

Watch out if you are planning on bringing the family to see Pearl, an R-rated horror film. Although some people may enjoy watching it,...

7 mins ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2: Full Soundtrack

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 has awesome songs in each episode. If you want to add the soundtrack to your queue ASAP, check...

4 hours ago
The Woman King, The Woman King plot, The Woman King cast The Woman King, The Woman King plot, The Woman King cast

Entertainment

Where to Watch ‘The Woman King’ Starring Viola Davis on Netflix?

Viola Davis is the undisputed queen of cinema, and in her latest film, The Woman King, She will be in a movie set to...

4 hours ago
Do Revenge star Maia Reficco, Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast Do Revenge star Maia Reficco, Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast

Entertainment

‘Do Revenge’ Star Talia Ryder Age, Bio, Instagram, Roles, And Trailer

Do Revenge, a new teen comedy available this weekend on Netflix is a movie that any fan of Talia Ryder would enjoy. Ryder, who...

4 hours ago
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot

Entertainment

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, And More

If you’re looking for a gripping thriller with a twist, Netflix has got you covered with Mr. Harrigan’s Phone starring Jaeden Martell, which is...

5 hours ago
Goodnight Mommy, Goodnight Mommy cast, Goodnight Mommy plot Goodnight Mommy, Goodnight Mommy cast, Goodnight Mommy plot

Entertainment

Is German Horror Movie ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Netflix?

If you’re looking for another horror movie to watch, there’s a new one streaming. Where can you watch Goodnight Mommy online? Is it on...

5 hours ago
Cruel Intentions, Cruel Intentions cast, Cruel Intentions plot Cruel Intentions, Cruel Intentions cast, Cruel Intentions plot

Entertainment

Where to Watch ‘Cruel Intentions’ Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar appears in a high-profile role in the Netflix original teen film Do Revenge. In Cruel Intentions, she played the headmaster of...

5 hours ago
Riverdale, Camila Mendes , Camila Mendes best movies, Camila Mendes best shows Riverdale, Camila Mendes , Camila Mendes best movies, Camila Mendes best shows

Entertainment

Best Camila Mendes Movies and Shows (And Where to Watch Them)

Camila Mendes is an accomplished actress, although she may be best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in The CW series Riverdale. She...

22 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot

Entertainment

New Netflix Movies and Shows Coming This October

After a slower September, there will be new Netflix movies and a whole genre of new shows in October. October will be jam-packed with...

22 hours ago
Vampire Academy, Vampire Academy cast, Vampire Academy plot Vampire Academy, Vampire Academy cast, Vampire Academy plot

Entertainment

Where to Watch ‘Vampire Academy’

A new TV series based on “The Vampire Academy” books will be coming to television soon. Where can you watch it? Is the series...

1 day ago