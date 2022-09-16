When is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Finale on Hulu?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has just arrived on Hulu. Like the last seasons, the fifth season also gets a weekly release. However, the first two episodes have been released together. Many questions have already come up, particularly about the fate of two of the characters in Gilead.

So when will the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 arrive on Hulu?

There is still time for the finale. The season has ten episodes, and only two are out right now. So, eight more episodes are still to come. The plus point about Hulu is that there are no season breaks so that viewers can run the eight episodes back-to-back.

The finale for the season is set for Wednesday, November 9th. Hulu doesn’t need to change anything because the show has already been filmed.

Hulu has confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will happen, although that will be the final season. The show will get a proper ending.

This isn’t even certainly going to be the end of the universe as a whole. Some rumors suggest bringing The Testaments to series. This is the second book in Margaret Atwood’s story, and it tells the story of Hannah, Nichole, and Aunt Lydia. The book itself is the beginning of the end of Gilead.

