When is ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix?

Netflix has a long list of highly anticipated shows to be released in 2022. For example:- Firefly Lane season 2, Dead to Me season 3, Wednesday, and others. However, one of the biggest releases is the Emmy Award-winning historical drama The Crown. Fans have been expecting the fifth Season of The Crown season 5 for quite some time.

The successful Netflix series released its last Season in November 2020. In The Crown season 4, the series focuses on the turbulent period between 1979 and 1990. The fourth Season was the first to feature Emma Corrin as the late Princess Diana.

In September 2021, Netflix confirmed that The Crown season 5 would be released in November 2022. As of September 9th, 2022, the streamer hasn’t specified dates for its release in November. However, many Wednesdays and Fridays are available for this high-profile release.

On September 8th, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96. The creator of The Crown, Peter Morgan, revealed to Deadline that he wants the production on the upcoming Season to stop “out of respect” for the Queen. After all, she is the subject of this Netflix series.

The final Season cast Prince William and Kate Middleton recently, which hints at the direction the Season would turn to. It is still to see how the producers will include the Queen’s death in the final Season. Whatever they do, they should surely tell that story respectfully.

