When is ‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Coming to Netflix?

Fans of Riverdale will have to wait a little while longer for the final season to come out. The CW and Netflix are in discussions, but they don’t know when the premiere might be.

The sixth season of Riverdale ended on July 31, 2022, and completed the most ambitious season. Riverdale [insert five-episode event here] make use of the supernatural for the first time.

In the season 6 finale, Cheryl uses the gang’s collective powers to save the town. The kicker? Something went amiss in saving Riverdale, and all residents have been sent back to the 1950s. Suddenly, Archie and his friends will be back in high school, and only Jughead remembers their life in the future.

The CW is premiering new seasons of their hit shows such as All American and The Winchesters and the series premiere of Walker: Independence. However, the final season of Riverdale won’t be premiering in October 2022.

Riverdale season 7 may not air on The CW or Netflix in October 2022. But there is a chance the last season will return somewhere in the future.

Riverdale will likely be renewed in mid to late 2023, with a start date on the show to be determined.

For further updates, please stay tuned.