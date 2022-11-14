When is Horror Series ‘1899’ Coming to Netflix? [Release Date & Time]

If you’re in the mood to watch horror series, you’ll want to check out Netflix at the end of the week. It’s all about 1899. What time can you stream it?

Release date of 1899 on Netflix

Fans of Rain and Dark will love this new horror series. It’s about 1899, heading to Netflix on Thursday, and November 17 is the official release date if 1899.

The series follows immigrants on a steamship from London to NY. They want to start a new life and live the American dream. However, this never happened.

Across the ocean, the travelers will end up caught in a mysterious riddle. It all starts when they find a vessel adrift on the sea, but what does this ship have on board?

Release Time of 1899 on Netflix

Fortunately, It arrives at the end of the week, and Netflix is consistent with the release times. You can check out 1899 at 3 a.m. ET/noon PT on Thursday.

1899 consists of eight episodes, and all eight episodes will be available at once to binge-watch. The series has already had a two-episode premiere event at the Toronto International Film Festival.

For further updates on 1899, please stay tuned with us.