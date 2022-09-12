Connect with us

When is ‘Derry Girls’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?

Derry Girls season 3, Derry Girls, Derry Girls new season
Image Credit: Hat Trick Productions

Derry Girls season 3 is about to be released on Netflix U.S. The popular series is based on a group of friends while they navigate their teens in Northern Ireland in the early 1990s. It has been an instant hit amongst the viewers ever since it debuted on our screens over four years ago in 2018.

The third season of Derry Girls may not be arriving on Netflix this September, but the wait for the Netflix release of the Irish comedy-drama is nearly over. The streaming giant confirmed at the end of August 2022 that the popular series, starring Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, will be added to its collection on October 7th, 2022.

However, it’s sad that there wouldn’t be a fourth season. Show creator Lisa McGee confirmed that the third season would be the last of Derry Girls, and she also said she’s not entirely shutting the door to returning to the characters in another capacity.

McGee said that:-

“Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guide someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

