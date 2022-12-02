Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

When is ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 14 Episode 11 out on Discovery?

Avatar photo

Published

Alaskan Bush People Season 14, Alaskan Bush People, Alaskan Bush People new season, Alaskan Bush
Image Credit: Park Slope Productions

Alaskan Bush People is Discovery Channel’s American docudrama-style reality television series. It follows an extended Brown family’s life in Hoonah, Alaska, as they build lives together off the grid in Alaska.

The show focuses on how a family of nine struggles to be self-sufficient in the face of challenges. It shows how frequently people reject modern society to live off the land and do what no one has ever done. The show made its debut on the Discovery Channel on May 6, 2014, and has finished thirteen seasons.

It is narrated by Asa Siegel and stars the Brown Family. The family includes Billy Brown (Father) and Ami Brown (Mother). Their five sons are Matt Brown, Bam Bam Brown, Bear Brown, Gabe Brown, and Noah Brown. 2 daughters are Bird(y) Brown and Rain(y) Brown. Rhain Alisha Brown (Noah’s wife), Eli Brown (Noah & Rhain’s kid), Raquell Brown (Gabe’s wife), and Sophie Brown (Bear& Raiven’s kid).

The show is filmed on location in Alaska near Copper Center, Hoonah, and Chichagof Island in its initial phase. Later it changed to Okanogan County, Washington. The show has faced difficulties as it has been said to be fake and scripted.

Alaskan Bush People’s Fourteenth season appeared on October 2, 2022. This season we see the Brown family living in the forest without access to modern amenities, simply attempting to endure whatever nature throws at them. In the previous episode, Bird was eager to begin hard rock mining and excited about it, and Gabe was still working on his complex property to build his family’s ideal home.

The eleventh episode of this season is scheduled to be aired on December 4, 2022, at 8 PM Eastern Time.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Winter House Season 2 Episode 8, Winter House Season 2, Winter House new season Winter House Season 2 Episode 8, Winter House Season 2, Winter House new season

Entertainment

‘Winter House’ Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and How to Watch

The release date of Winter House Season 2 Episode 8 is finally out, so let’s talk more about it. But before moving on, here’s...

1 min ago
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Beauty and the Beast, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration disney + Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Beauty and the Beast, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration disney +

Entertainment

How to Watch ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ This December

Disney films occupy a particular corner of our hearts. So we get exhilarated whenever there’s an emerging adaptation or special event to celebrate a...

9 mins ago
Blue Lock, Blue Lock plot, Blue Lock cast Blue Lock, Blue Lock plot, Blue Lock cast

Entertainment

How to Watch ‘Blue Lock’ Episode 9 This Weekend

Blue Lock is an original anime television series based on a Japanese manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro. The first episode aired on October 9, 2022....

2 hours ago
Echo 3, Echo 3 cast, Echo 3 plot Echo 3, Echo 3 cast, Echo 3 plot

Entertainment

‘Echo 3’ Season 1 Episode 5 Release Date and How to Watch

The release date for Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 5 is close, so here are all the details you need to know! However, before...

23 hours ago
Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Way of Water cast, Avatar: The Way of Water plot, Avatar: The Way of Water release date Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Way of Water cast, Avatar: The Way of Water plot, Avatar: The Way of Water release date

Entertainment

‘Avatar 2’ Must Become Third Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time to Break Even

The cost of James Cameron’s upcoming movie Avatar 2: The Way of Water is unclear, but it’s believed to be around $250 million. When...

23 hours ago
Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast

Entertainment

When is ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Coming to Netflix?

The upcoming Netflix original movie, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” is based on the final book by English author David Herbert Lawrence, a novelist, poet, and...

23 hours ago
Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast

Entertainment

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Cast: Who’s in the Romantic Drama?

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is Netflix’s upcoming project based on the last novel written by English writer, novelist, poet, and essayist David Herbert Lawrence. The...

23 hours ago
Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast

Entertainment

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’: Plot, Netflix Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

A new romantic drama film awaits you on the streaming platform Netflix. Emma Corrin starrer “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” debuted in cinemas on November 23,...

23 hours ago
The Witcher, The Witcher plot, The Witcher cast The Witcher, The Witcher plot, The Witcher cast

Entertainment

How was the First Witcher Created in the ‘Witcher’ Books?

Fans of the original Netflix fantasy drama, The Witcher, are eagerly waiting for the arrival of its spin-off series. The upcoming spin-off is said...

23 hours ago
guardians of the galaxy holiday special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special treat, The Guardians of the Galaxy guardians of the galaxy holiday special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special treat, The Guardians of the Galaxy

Entertainment

James Gunn’s ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is the Holiday Treat We Didn’t Know We Needed

Thanksgiving has come to an end, and it’s finally time to start putting up the lights, decor, and tree for the Christmas holidays. Marvel...

23 hours ago
Harry Potter, Harry Potter plot, Harry Potter cast Harry Potter, Harry Potter plot, Harry Potter cast

Entertainment

‘Weird’ Al Yankovic Reveals He Wanted to do a Harry Potter Parody, But Warner Bros. Said No

Weird Al Yankovic is the elder statesman of the musical comedy. He has been writing parody songs since the ’70s, which include international hits...

23 hours ago
The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot

Entertainment

Tom Sturridge Explains Why Playing ‘Dream’ in the Sandman Made Him Feel Confident

If you’ve ever seen a Sandman comic, you instantly recognize the similarities between Sturridge and Morpheus, given the messy dark hair, the pale skin,...

23 hours ago