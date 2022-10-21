When Does ‘Blacklist’ Season 10 Come Out on Netflix?

Connect with us

When we look at the most-watched shows on Netflix, season nine of The Blacklist makes a clear appearance. Fans have been eager to find out what this means for the status of the tenth season.

The Blacklist has been a top performer for NBC since the pilot premiered in 2013. The show’s ninth season aired in November 2018 and got off to a new start with a big departure. However, the series is flourishing after retooling its storyline.

When will new episodes of Stranger Things be released? Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming season!

Will there be a The Blacklist season 10?

NBC has just renewed the show The Blacklist for a 10th season. They’ll air 22 episodes in total.

When does The Blacklist come back?

Even though NBC renewed The Blacklist for season 10, they have opted to keep the long-running show off the air until this winter. That means it didn’t premiere in September or October with other hit NBC series, like One Chicago, La Brea, Law & Order and more.

The series aired their 6th season in the middle of January, but NBC hasn’t yet announced a winter schedule. The Blacklist could return as early as Jan. 2023 if it airs its 10th and final season in the first month of the year. Stay tuned for any announcements about The Blacklist’s release date.

