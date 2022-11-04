Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

When Do New Episodes of Sesame Street Come Out on HBO Max? [Season 53]

Avatar photo

Published

Sesame Street season 53, Sesame Street, Sesame Street cast, Sesame Street plot
Image Credit: Sesame Workshop

The latest season of Sesame Street is currently streaming on HBO Max. The long-running children’s show is about to release its season 53 and continue its focus on helping children learn maths, letters, reading, and, most importantly, a sense of belonging.

So, when do new episodes of Sesame Street season 53 release, and where can we stream them? How many episodes will season 53 feature?

Sesame Street has undoubtedly been one of a kind. It’s wonderful that the series is still running; our children can still learn from it and enjoy it.

This new season will mainly focus on celebrating diversity and boosting children’s confidence.

According to Parents.com, season 53 of Elmo and Big Bird’s show will contain 35 episodes. One episode will be released on HBO Max’s Cartoonito every Thursday, beginning November 3rd. The season will also air on PBS Kids in the fall of 2023.

Sesame Street is widely known for its celebrity guests, who have pulled all the stops for this season. Viewers can expect to see Mickey Guyton, Amber Ruffin, Zazie Beetz, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Samuel L. Jackson, Brett Goldstein, Ava DuVernay, and HAIM. Yes, Brett Goldstein and Roy Kent will be visiting Sesame Street.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review, Manifest Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review, Manifest

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1: Does Zeke Die?

Part 1 of Manifest season 4 has finally premiered on Netflix, and Manifesters are excited to see Zeke again. Matt Long was almost unable...

8 mins ago

Health & Wellbeing

What To Do With Stained, Discolored Teeth

In this post, we'll discuss the different methods available for fixing stained teeth and what might be the best option for you. So keep...

1 hour ago

Life

5 YouTube Channels That Help Boost Your Studies

YouTube is not only one of the best video hosting platforms where you can showcase your talents, but also a great method to boost...

18 hours ago
Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date

Entertainment

‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Expected Release Date, New and Old Cast, and Plot Rumors

Some significant changes are coming to Sex Education season 4, and we’re ready to see what they look like. But the question on everyone’s...

20 hours ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review, Manifest Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review, Manifest

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4 Cast Guide: Who’s Who in the New Series?

Manifest is almost here! After Manifesters helped save the franchise from cancellation, Manifest season 4 finally begins streaming on Netflix on November 4. Netflix...

20 hours ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review

Entertainment

What Time is ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Coming to Netflix? [Worldwide Releases]

A new season of Manifest is almost here! More than a year after Netflix stepped in to save the Manifest franchise from cancellation by...

20 hours ago
Me Before You, Me Before You cast, Me Before You plot, Me Before You review Me Before You, Me Before You cast, Me Before You plot, Me Before You review

Entertainment

Where is the Romance Movie ‘Me Before You’ Steaming?

If you’ve watched Me Before You, you know that people are arguing whether its ending was a satisfying conclusion or not. Either way, the...

24 hours ago
Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 cast, Enola Holmes 2 plot, Enola Holmes Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 cast, Enola Holmes 2 plot, Enola Holmes

Entertainment

What is Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’ About?

Enola Holmes 1 was centred around The Case of the Missing Marquess, and the sequel is somewhat based on the second book in the...

24 hours ago
Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead Rise plot, Evil Dead Rise updates Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead Rise plot, Evil Dead Rise updates

Entertainment

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Cast: Who’s in the Latest Instalment of the Evil Dead Franchise?

Evil Dead Rise is the newest instalment in the Evil Dead film franchise. Evil Dead Rise tells the story of two sisters reuniting after...

1 day ago
God Forbid, God Forbid plot, God Forbid cast, God Forbid review God Forbid, God Forbid plot, God Forbid cast, God Forbid review

Entertainment

‘God Forbid’: Hulu’s Documentary About a Sex Scandal That Rocked a Presidential Election

Hulu‘s new documentary, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty, is an incredible true story that’s hard to believe! God Forbid...

1 day ago
See How They Run, See How They Run plot, See How They Run cast See How They Run, See How They Run plot, See How They Run cast

Entertainment

‘See How They Run’: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More

In September, Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan’s movie See How They Run made its theatrical debut in the U.S. This movie was directed by...

1 day ago
The Eternal Daughter, The Eternal Daughter cast, The Eternal Daughter plot The Eternal Daughter, The Eternal Daughter cast, The Eternal Daughter plot

Entertainment

‘The Eternal Daughter’: Tilda Swinton is Her Own Mother in A24’s Haunted Motel Thriller

A24 has returned again with a new movie that viewers won’t want to miss – The Eternal Daughter. The Eternal Daughter centres around a...

1 day ago