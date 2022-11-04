When Do New Episodes of Sesame Street Come Out on HBO Max? [Season 53]

The latest season of Sesame Street is currently streaming on HBO Max. The long-running children’s show is about to release its season 53 and continue its focus on helping children learn maths, letters, reading, and, most importantly, a sense of belonging.

So, when do new episodes of Sesame Street season 53 release, and where can we stream them? How many episodes will season 53 feature?

Sesame Street has undoubtedly been one of a kind. It’s wonderful that the series is still running; our children can still learn from it and enjoy it.

This new season will mainly focus on celebrating diversity and boosting children’s confidence.

According to Parents.com, season 53 of Elmo and Big Bird’s show will contain 35 episodes. One episode will be released on HBO Max’s Cartoonito every Thursday, beginning November 3rd. The season will also air on PBS Kids in the fall of 2023.

Sesame Street is widely known for its celebrity guests, who have pulled all the stops for this season. Viewers can expect to see Mickey Guyton, Amber Ruffin, Zazie Beetz, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Samuel L. Jackson, Brett Goldstein, Ava DuVernay, and HAIM. Yes, Brett Goldstein and Roy Kent will be visiting Sesame Street.

