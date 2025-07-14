What We Know About ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season Three

You know its summer when you see Belly on your screen. In this article we’re going over what happened in The Summer I Turned Pretty season one and two, to see where Belly’s heart lies with the Fisher boys. We will also cover the possibility of a new spin-off… (Warning: spoilers from season one and two.

If you’re new to the world of Isabella, also known as Belly, she’s the main protagonist built from the talented mind of Jenny Han. She can be found in her YA series spin-off To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. She also branched off into XO Kitty and now, The Summer I Turned Pretty. TSITP story follows a young girl who’s caught in a scandalous love triangle between the Fisher brothers.

Season One

Prime Video (Christoper Briney and Lola Tung)

In season one, we explore Belly’s relationship with the two boys. First, (her crush from when she was younger), Conrad Fisher, the older brother who always seems to be in his head. There’s a certain darkness that looms over him, burdened with all the responsibilities of being the eldest and trying to make his parents proud. Conrad is the quiet type, and this is something that lures Belly in. Only after feelings are acknowledged does he realize he has internal conflicts he has to deal with before he can give his heart to Belly.

And the other brother Jeremiah Fisher, loyal, dependent, and obsessed. Jeremiah begins to realize that his feelings for Belly were real and not something he made up that summer. Seeing her as the young woman she was blossoming into, he was pulled into her whirlwind of life and loving every second of it.

Personally I liked them together, he countered Belly’s bubbly and extroverted personality which made an exciting and intriguing relationship. Though you can’t force yourself to be in love with someone, and drag them into the darkness with you. The big twist in season one was the Fisher brother’s mother, Susannah, was diagnosed with cancer. And with the unfortunate loss of their mother, we carry on to season two.

Season Two

Prime Video (Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, and Lola Tung)

In season two, we’re handed grief that is followed up by Susannah’s death. Jeremiah is avoiding Belly and Conrad is in school. Belly is left alone to replay her restrospective summer memories. Her mother, Laurel, also grapples with Susannah’s death after the success of her book based off the loss of her best friend. Steven is no longer in a relationship but still has feelings for Belly’s best friend Taylor.

Now Belly has to resolve whatever feelings she has for Jeremiah and stop dwelling on the past with Conrad, but that doesn’t come as easy as it sounds. Conrad catches Belly kissing Jeremiah. This creates a larger wedge between the brothers. Though in the end, Belly chooses Jeremiah.

Season two was not as book-accurate as fans wanted or expected but we’re expecting a shift in that in the coming season.

Season Three

Prime Video Season 3 Official Trailer

What we’ve all been anticipating for is coming sooner than we think. Season three is dropping with a two episode special on July 16. After that, subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays and the series finale will happen on September 17th. The season will have 11 episodes total.

Get ready for the romance, Jeremiah and Belly are going to make us absolutley gush with excitement and all the feels when we see them together in college in the coming season. It has never been easier, their love story just keeps getting better.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

Jumping Timescales

There is going to be a two-year time jump into Jeremiah and Belly’s relationship of them in college. Right off their honeymoon phase, Conrad makes his way back into their lives, and back into Belly’s heart. This will lead into another cross-roads in her love life between the two boys.

It also looks like from the first looks we’ve been getting that were going to get a look into Conrad’s professional life intertwining with his love life and his life back at home with Belly and his friends. Excitingly, fans are anticipating that this will be the most book accurate season.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

The main cast will be returning this season, and in amazing news, Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly will be joining as regulars in this coming season. We don’t officially know if Skye will come back but most likely they’ve been written out seeing as their on-screen mother has exited the cast.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

By the looks of it, fans could look forward to the gang heading back to Cousins for the summer, where one could hope they’ll have the summer of their lives; But something tells me big twists and turns will take place. At least that’s what Jenny Han, the author of the book series, says in store for this season.

Why did it take so long?

Erika Doss/Prime Video

The final season of the show is delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Originally the series was greenlit to have their final series premiere on Amazon that coming year 2023. Though after a year they finished production and now it’s finally out, after long anticpation.

Series Finale

Erika Doss/Prime Video

Yup. You read that right, if you are a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty series, you may not know that the original televised series was once a book. The romance saga is written by the talented Jenny Han, and the series ends with book three.

Sadly after this season there will not be another season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. However, Jenny Han’s list of amazing romance novels is bound to conjur up another dreamy romance. By the sounds of the trailer we’re going to be crying to another Taylor Swift album!! So get ready for July 16th, the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty season three!