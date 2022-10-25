What Time is ‘The Good Nurse’ Coming to Netflix This Week?

The Good Nurse is heading to Netflix this week after being released in theaters. But, what time can you stream the thriller on the streamer?

Sometimes, Netflix movies get a limited release in theaters first. This is going to change, but not before the global hit The Good Nurse heads to theaters.

Starring Jessica Chastain, “The Nurse” follows a nurse who is sure her colleague, Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), is a serial killer responsible for the deaths of multiple people. She feels as though she’s one of his next victims and wants to find him before he can commit another murder.

The release date for the film is Wednesday, October 26, at 10 pm Eastern and Pacific Time. Now you need to know the time.

The Good Nurse release time on Netflix

The Good Nurse premieres on Netflix at 3 am. ET on Wednesday, October 26. That means you’ll have to wait until midnight on the west coast so that you can see it at its initial release time.

The movie length can vary, and it all depends on what you will be doing during that time on Wednesday afternoon. If you don’t have other plans, it’s highly recommended to not stay up until 3 am to watch this 121-minute movie when you get home from work.

If you can’t wait for Friday, please head to a theater right now. The movie is still playing in most locations.