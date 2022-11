What Time is ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Coming to Netflix? [Worldwide Releases]

A new season of Manifest is almost here! More than a year after Netflix stepped in to save the Manifest franchise from cancellation by ordering the final season, Manifest is finally about to take flight on Netflix!

Tomorrow, November 4, Netflix will release the first ten episodes of the show’s super-sized 20-episode final season.

Like most Netflix Originals, Manifest season 4 part 1 will arrive bright and early for those on the East Coast, with the first ten episodes coming at 3 am ET.

Here’s a quick recap of when Manifest fans located in the US can expect the new episodes to arrive based on their time zones:

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on November 3

Hawaii: 9:00 pm HST on November 3

Midwest of the US: 2:00 am CT on November 4

East Coast of the US: 3:00 am. ET on November 4

West Coast of the US: 12:00 am PT on November 4

Mountain Time: 1:00 am. MT on November 4

Release Time Manifest season 4 part 1 global

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on November 4

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on November 4

France: 8:00 a.m. GMT+1 on November 4

Germany: 8:00 a.m. GMT+1 on November 4

Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST on November 4

Sydney, Australia: 6:00 p.m. AEST on November 4

England: 7:00 am GMT on November 4

Italy: 8:00 a.m. GMT+1 on November 4

Spain: 8:00 a.m. GMT+1 on November 4

Israel: 9:00 a.m. GMT+2 on November 4

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. GMT+2 on November 4

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GMT+2 on November 4

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on November 4