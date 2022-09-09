What Time is ‘End of the Road’ Coming to Netflix?

The film End of the Road stars Queen Latifah as a recently widowed woman named Brenda. She goes on a cross-country road trip with her kids and brother. However, things quickly go south when they notice a brutal murder. Now Brenda has to protect her family from a mysterious killer who will do anything to find them.

The cast of this film also includes-

Ludacris,

Beau Bridges,

Mychala Faith Lee,

Shaun Dixon, and

Frances Lee McCain.

Millicent Shelton directed this film, and it’s based on a screenplay written by David Loughery.

The thriller film will arrive on Netflix on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at midnight. Pacific Time, which is 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time. These timing will only apply to people living on the West Coast and East Coast of the U.S. The ones living in the Midwest or following the Central time zone will have a release at 2:00 a.m. Central Time on September 9th.

This film is rated R. It may be inappropriate for ages 17 and under. This age rating is the use of some solid/bloody violence, drug use, sexual content, nudity, and profanity. The film contains inappropriate content for children and is supposed to be watched by mature, adult audiences only.

