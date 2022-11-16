Connect with us

What time is ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?

Published

Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Dead to Me, fans are ready to watch Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini reunite on screen for the third and final season.

The new season will see Jen and Judy dealing with the consequence of their hit-and-run car accident from the season 2 finale. Although they do not know who was driving the car that hit them, it’s the last thing they want as the investigation of Steve’s murder hits the FBI.

About two years ago, Dead to Me released the last episodes on Netflix. The third and final season was delayed because of the pandemic, and Applegate has talked about how hard she worked to make this season a reality after her MS diagnosis.

Dead to Me season 3 release time on Netflix

Dead to Me season 3 will be out on Thursday, November 17th, at 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET. Although that’s a much later night for the East Coast of the United States, fans living on the West Coast can sneak a couple of episodes in at midnight.

For more information regarding the release of Dead to Me season 3 on Netflix in your area, take a look at the Netflix release times based on time zone. Viewers will find the time new episodes of Netflix series will drop in your city or country.

