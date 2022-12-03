What Time Is ‘Bullet Train’ Coming To Netflix?

If you are a fan of Brad Pitt and you’ve been waiting to see his latest projects, then Netflix has brought an action film. It will drop on the streamer on December 3.

The film is directorial by David Leitch and is taken from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz. The movie is an adaptation of a novel of the same written by Kotaro Isaka.

The cast of the action flick includes

Brad Pitt as Ladybug

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine

Joey King ad The Prince

Bad Bunny as The Wolf

David Leitch as Jeff Zufelt

Sandra Bullock as Maria Beetle

Karen Fukuhara

Micheal Shannon

Logan Lerman

Ryan Reynolds

Andrew Koji

Zazie Beetz

Hiroyuki Sanada

The movie is available to stream on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 AM ET, with a runtime of 2 hours and 7 minutes. The movie is rated R; it may be inappropriate for ages under 17.

The movie’s official synopsis reads, “Ladybug is an unlucky assassin who’s determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs have gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe all with connected yet conflicting objectives — on the world’s fastest train.”

