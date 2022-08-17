What Time Can I Watch ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix Today?

Lili Reinhart is finally going to make her Netflix debut through the film- Look Both Ways on August 17th. Look Both ways is a romantic drama that will surely grab the viewer’s attention.

Look Both Ways is a Netflix original movie directed by Wanuri Kahiu. It is based on a screenplay that April Prosser wrote. Along with Reinhart, it stars Luke Wilson, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, and Nia Long.

Plot-

The film revolves around a young woman named Natalie. On the night of her college graduation, Natalie discovers her life split into two parallel realities. In the first one, she becomes pregnant and chooses to stay in her Texas hometown to raise a family. In the second one, she travels to California with her best friend to become an artist.

Look Both Ways is rated TV-14. TV-14 means that it may not be suitable for 14-year-olds and under. The reason for this rating is the use of strong language and suggestive dialogue in this film, and parents are therefore cautioned.

The romantic drama will start streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. The ones who are living in the Central time zone can expect this film to be released at 2:00 a.m. CT on August 17th.

Look Both Ways | Official Trailer | Netflix