What Sets Julie Plec’s New Vampire Series Apart?

Peacock’s latest original series- Vampire Academy, is an adaptation of the book series written by Richelle Mead. The famous vampire writing veterans Julie Plec and Marguerite Maclntyre are involved in this project.

Julie Plec and Marguerite Maclntyre are familiar faces in the vampire genre, and they have been the key players in series like The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies. Now it’s time to start a new vampire journey, and things will be a little different this time.

A few things that make Vampire Academy different are its fresh take on its racially diverse casting and storylines. It discusses the class differences within vampire society.

The Vampire Academy is supposed to have an array of suspense, thrills, and romance, but this series will also be far more than a romantic affair. This original series will focus on the friendship of two of its central female characters.

Two young women’s friendship forms the core of this series. It shows how their relationship transcends two highly different classes as they enter the vampire society at St. Vladimir’s Academy. Their dynamics are sure to bring some exciting things. However, their differences suggest that it may not be such an easy ride.

The topic of class structure is already uncommon for television vampire dramas. The other shows usually focus on the gore of vampires or someone’s terror over the supernatural.

Vampire Academy, however, wants to show its inclusivity and progressive storytelling through politics, classism, LGBTQ+ relationships, and other present-day qualities.