Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

What Sets Julie Plec’s New Vampire Series Apart?

Published

Vampire Academy, Vampire Academy cast, Vampire Academy plot
Image Credit: Universal Television

Peacock’s latest original series- Vampire Academy, is an adaptation of the book series written by Richelle Mead. The famous vampire writing veterans Julie Plec and Marguerite Maclntyre are involved in this project.

Julie Plec and Marguerite Maclntyre are familiar faces in the vampire genre, and they have been the key players in series like The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies. Now it’s time to start a new vampire journey, and things will be a little different this time.

A few things that make Vampire Academy different are its fresh take on its racially diverse casting and storylines. It discusses the class differences within vampire society.

The Vampire Academy is supposed to have an array of suspense, thrills, and romance, but this series will also be far more than a romantic affair. This original series will focus on the friendship of two of its central female characters.

Two young women’s friendship forms the core of this series. It shows how their relationship transcends two highly different classes as they enter the vampire society at St. Vladimir’s Academy. Their dynamics are sure to bring some exciting things. However, their differences suggest that it may not be such an easy ride.

The topic of class structure is already uncommon for television vampire dramas. The other shows usually focus on the gore of vampires or someone’s terror over the supernatural.

Vampire Academy, however, wants to show its inclusivity and progressive storytelling through politics, classism, LGBTQ+ relationships, and other present-day qualities.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes

Entertainment

Partner Track: Is Parsons Valentine and Hunt A Real Law Firm

If you love to watch legal dramas like The Lincoln Lawyer, then Partner Track should be a must-watch. Partner track is the new series...

22 mins ago
Elvis HBO Max, Elvis, Elvis release date Elvis HBO Max, Elvis, Elvis release date

Entertainment

Elvis: When Elvis Is Coming To HBO Max

The long-awaited release of Elvis finally occurred when Warner Bros. Pictures’ biopic debuted theatrically on June 24th. The fans who do not want it...

28 mins ago
Halloween Ends, Halloween Ends plot, Halloween Ends cast Halloween Ends, Halloween Ends plot, Halloween Ends cast

Entertainment

Halloween Ends: Is It Available On Peacock?

The renewal of the Halloween franchise has been a pleasure to watch. The fans were excited for Halloween Ends. In 2021, the fans also...

2 hours ago
Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

Me Time: All Songs Featured In The Movie

Me Time is finally streaming on Netflix. Directed by John Hamburg, Me Time is a buddy comedy about a stay-at-home dad who goes on...

3 hours ago
Star Wars, Star Wars: Andor, Andor Star Wars, Star Wars: Andor, Andor

Entertainment

Star Wars: Andor Is Not “A Show For 9-year-olds.”

Tony Gilroy created the upcoming Andor TV show that will premiere on September 21. It is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars...

3 hours ago
halloween ends, halloween ends plot, halloween ends review halloween ends, halloween ends plot, halloween ends review

Entertainment

Halloween Ends: Is Halloween Ends The Final Movie In The Series?

After Rob Zombie’s take on the franchise, David Gordon Green revived the menace of The Shape in 2018 with Halloween. It’s a direct sequel...

4 hours ago
Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes

Entertainment

Are Partner Track Stars Dominic Sherwood and Arden Cho Dating?

We can say that the chemistry between Jeff Murphy, played by Dominic Sherwood, and Ingrid Yun, played by Arden Cho is like a fire...

5 hours ago
Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

Me Time: Who’s In The Mark Wahlberg And Kevin Hart Netflix movie?

The 2022 comedy film Me Time follows the life of Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who has little “me time.” He does all the household...

5 hours ago
Jane, jane movie, Jane plot Jane, jane movie, Jane plot

Entertainment

Where To Watch Jane Online, Is It On Netflix

Jane starring Madelaine Petsch is now out! Jane is a thriller movie helmed by Sabrina Jaglom from a screenplay co-written by Rishi Rajani and...

5 hours ago
Selling the OC, Selling the OC cast, Selling the OC Netflix Selling the OC, Selling the OC cast, Selling the OC Netflix

Entertainment

5 Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend: Partner Track, Lost Ollie, And Mo

As August comes to a close, don’t forget to check out the latest releases in Netflix shows. Today, we bring the best series and...

5 hours ago
The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot

Entertainment

Michele Morrone Star Of 365 Days Teases Possible Fourth Film

365 Days franchise’s leading man Michele Morrone seems quite keen on the prospect of returning as Massimo Torricelli, it seems fans are not the...

5 hours ago
Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes

Entertainment

Partner Track Soundtrack: All Featured Songs

Partner Track is finally streaming on Netflix and we are loving the soundtracks used in the series. There are tons of music featured in...

5 hours ago