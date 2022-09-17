What is The Plot Of Netflix’s Heartbreak High?

Connect with us

The Netflix original series Heartbreak High is about when we were teenagers, and every mistake we made felt like the end of the world. Everything we did to rectify that mistake felt like we only made things worse or hurt even more people. But no matter how bad things were, we never gave up as long as we had our loved ones by our corner.

The characters in this 2022 release are related to the younger versions of ourselves. Viewers will still learn a lot about their younger selves and the current version of themselves through the fantastic story of Heartbreak High.

Image Credit: Netflix

Heartbreak High synopsis

Teenage days when our hormones are raging and sexual identities are changing, Amerie (Ayesha Madon) divided to create “The Incest Map,”. It’s a map that tells the story of every student hooked up with who and what actions happened during said hook-up. Her friends weren’t too happy with having their private lives exposed. So everyone, including the love of her high school life, started avoiding her. Now, Amerie must do whatever it takes to fix her mistake.

This is a perfect Netflix release for those who love shows like Sex Education and Elite. However, even if you aren’t a fan of these sex-positive shows, we’re sure that this 2022 title will be right up your alley.

