What Is The Disappearance Of Cari Farver Movie About?

Published

Image Credit: mylifetime

What would you do if the woman you saw disappeared and suddenly started haunting you via your phone? That’s a dilemma Dave Kroupa must navigate in The Disappearance of Cari Farver.

The Lifetime movie that Executive Producer Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are working on is scheduled to debut on the network this Fall. Cari Farver was briefly in Dave’s life but left an impact that haunted him for years.

The Disappearance of Cari Farver Lifetime release date

The Disappearance of Cari Farver will premiere on Lifetime Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET. If you miss it, the film will re-air at 12:01 a.m., Sunday, October 9, and can also be streamed online on mylifetime.com starting Sunday morning! To watch a preview of the movie, click here.

The Disappearance of Cari Farver cast

The cast, according to IMDb:

Bradley Sawatzky as Detective Adams
Sarah Luby as Camila
Lisa Marie DiGiacinto as Sara Bower
Erik Athavale as Anthony Kava
Chris Sigurdson as Dennis Farver
Gabriel Daniels as James Medina
Rebecca Amzallag as Cari Farver
Alicia Witt as Liz
Lea Thompson as Nancy Farver
Brandon McEwan as Sam Farver
Myla Volk as Emily Kroupa
Jesse Nobess as Jacob
Mackenzie Thornton as Hillary
Zach Gilford as Dave Kroupa
Lauren Cochrane as Christine
Derek Kun as Nick
Milton Barnes as Detective Miller

