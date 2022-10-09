What Is The Disappearance Of Cari Farver Movie About?

What would you do if the woman you saw disappeared and suddenly started haunting you via your phone? That’s a dilemma Dave Kroupa must navigate in The Disappearance of Cari Farver.

The Lifetime movie that Executive Producer Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are working on is scheduled to debut on the network this Fall. Cari Farver was briefly in Dave’s life but left an impact that haunted him for years.

The Disappearance of Cari Farver will premiere on Lifetime Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET. If you miss it, the film will re-air at 12:01 a.m., Sunday, October 9, and can also be streamed online on mylifetime.com starting Sunday morning! To watch a preview of the movie, click here.

The Disappearance of Cari Farver cast

The cast, according to IMDb:

Bradley Sawatzky as Detective Adams

Sarah Luby as Camila

Lisa Marie DiGiacinto as Sara Bower

Erik Athavale as Anthony Kava

Chris Sigurdson as Dennis Farver

Gabriel Daniels as James Medina

Rebecca Amzallag as Cari Farver

Alicia Witt as Liz

Lea Thompson as Nancy Farver

Brandon McEwan as Sam Farver

Myla Volk as Emily Kroupa

Jesse Nobess as Jacob

Mackenzie Thornton as Hillary

Zach Gilford as Dave Kroupa

Lauren Cochrane as Christine

Derek Kun as Nick

Milton Barnes as Detective Miller