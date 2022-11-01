Connect with us

What is ‘The Devil’s Hour’ on Amazon Prime About?

Published

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

During Halloween, streaming services try to squeeze in thrilling and new scary content to celebrate the spooky season! The latest exciting addition is Amazon Prime Video‘s new series, The Devil’s Hour.

The Devil’s Hour stars Peter Capaldi as Gideon, Nikesh Patel as Detective Ravi Dhillon and Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers. Additional cast members include Phil Dunster as Mike, John Alastair, Meera Syal, Thomas Dominique, Alex Ferns, Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty, Benjamin Chivers, and Sandra Huggett.

Tom Moran created, wrote, and is also the executive producer of the British Amazon Original series, with Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue taking on executive producing duties. Amazon Prime Video gave the production a six-episode order, with all the instalments dropping on Friday, Oct. 28.

What is the Plot of The Devil’s Hour on Prime Video?

According to Prime Video, The Devil’s Hour centres around Lucy Chambers. Every night at precisely 3:33 a.m., aka the devil’s hour, she is woken by terrifying visions: her 8-year-old son withdrawn and emotionless, her mother speaking to empty chairs, her house haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own.

Things get even more complicated for Lucy when her name suddenly becomes connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, but there’s no explanation for how that happened. But when this happens, the “answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus,” Prime Video shares.

Elsewhere, we’ll meet “reclusive nomad” Gideon, who is driven by a “murderous obsession” and becomes the target of a police manhunt that is led by a “compassionate detective,” Ravi Dhillon.

