What is Netflix’s New True-Crime Docuseries ‘Killer Sally’ About?

A new true crime docuseries called Killer Sally is coming to Netflix next month. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

“Killer Sally” was directed by award-winning filmmaker Nanette Burstein and produced by Traci Carlson, Robert Yapkowitz, and Richard Peete. Burstein is best known for co-directing the Academy Award-nominated documentary On the Ropes and directing the Emmy-nominated docuseries Hillary.

True Crime fans will be excited to learn that Netflix has acquired Killer Sally to add to their vast library. The show is set to join Catching Killers, and I Am a Killer, the Conversations with a Killer series, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and Unsolved Mysteries.

Read on to find out the release date and so much more!

The best new true crime docuseries will be coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! Just like every time before, it’ll be available at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m ET. If you’re in the Central time zone, it’ll be 2:00 a.m. CT on that date.

Killer Sally synopsis

The series follows the story of a bodybuilding couple’s rocky marriage and gruesome murder. The husband was killed on Valentine’s Day in 1995, but his wife has been accused of staging a premeditated murder. The documentries also feature interviews with the members of her family, friends, and community members for their perspective on this tragic event.

Killer Sally trailer

Check out the official trailer for a sneak peek!