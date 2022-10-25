What is Netflix’s New Crime-Drama ‘The Good Nurse’ About?

“The Good Nurse” is Netflix’s latest crime drama. But it’s not fiction–it’s based on a true story about a nurse who turned out to be a serial killer who killed many of his patients until they were caught.

This one is sure to be popular in a time dominated by true crime documentaries, shows, and movies like Unsolved Mysteries, Sins of the Mother, Dahmer, and Making A Murderer.

It also helps that it has an all-star cast with Noah Emmerich, Jessica Chastain, and Eddie Redmayne. Jessica Chastain has never been bad in a movie ever! The movie also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Devyn McDowell, Kim Dickens, Andrew James Bleidner, and Ajay Naidu.

What is Netflix’s The Good Nurse about?

The Good Nurse tells the tale of Charlie Cullen, a nurse, as he is arrested for the deaths of about 30 patients. It also follows his friend and fellow nurse, Amy Loughren, as she figures out what’s going on and what he’s done. Sadly, it points to her that her friend is involved with the murders with some deadly consequences.

Charlie came into Amy’s life when she needed him most. She’s suffering from a heart condition, is a single mother, and struggles to help all her patients in the ICU. When he arrives, she feels like she finally has someone to confide in. That is until she realizes he’s killing their patients and must get to the truth.

Cullen was a doctor for 16 years and worked at nine different hospitals. He was suspected of wrongdoing at these hospitals, but he was fired or allowed to resign without suspicion to get another job. It wasn’t until reporter Amy Loughren reported on Cullen that he avoided becoming a monster.

The Good Nurse comes to Netflix on Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022.