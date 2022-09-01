What is Hulu’s Documentary ‘Aftershock’ About?

There are a lot of excellent documentaries on Netflix right now, and one of the newest is Aftershock on Hulu. According to the streamer, the film explores “one of the most serious American issues today,” the U.S. maternal health crisis – especially regarding Black women – in detail.

The film is produced by Hulu, ABC News, and Onyx Collective. It had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, and it became available on July 19 on the streaming service. Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee served are the directors and producers.

Here’s what the movie is about if you haven’t seen it yet.

What is Aftershock about on Hulu?

Ignored by medical providers for 13 days after the birth of her son, 30-year-old Shamony Gibson died in October 2019. Filming began two months later as Shawnee Benton Gibson (Shamony’s mother) and bereaved partner Omari Maynard coped with their loss and rebuilt their lives.

In April 2020, Amber Rose Isaac died following an emergency C-section at 26. According to her family, she died as a result of medical carelessness. Maynard contacted her partner Bruce McIntyre immediately after her death. A lifelong connection developed from there.

The two couples, their families, and communities began a campaign for justice for their partners. Meanwhile, the two single fathers are responsible for their children. The film follows the couples’ efforts as advocates in the maternal health sector, as they seek equity through legislation and the power of art.

You will be taken on a journey with various inspiring individuals, including a brotherhood of Black fathers fighting for their children, midwives, and physicians. According to Hulu, the documentary aims to put viewers at the front of a significant movement striving for systemic change within our medical system and government.

Check out the trailer below: