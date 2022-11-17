What is HBO’s New Docuseries ‘Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo’ About?

HBO will release three episodes of new docuseries, Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo this December.

The first and second episodes are supposed to premiere Tuesday, December 6th at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the conclusion on Wednesday, December 7th at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. All three episodes will also stream on HBO Max on December 6th.

Jennifer Tiexierab has directed this docuseries. John Jordan is involved as the producer. Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Rhonda Schwartz, Brian Ross, Evan Lerner, Alex Lowry, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez are executive producers in this show.

So what can you expect to see? We have the answer for you below.

Unveiled is a story of the Christian church La Luz del Mundo (LLDM) and the sexual abuse some of its members endured from successive leaders called “apostles,” HBO shares in a press release.

Aarón Joaquín Gonzalez founded this church in 1926. His son and grandson, Naasón Joaquín García, both served as the church leaders after him. Many survivors are speaking up about how the apostles “built and maintained a system to procure and groom children for abuse.” In 2019, García was arrested, and the doc will take us through the trial and courtroom.

The docuseries is told from the survivors’ POV. According to HBO, the group came across each other on Reddit to share their stories of abuse. LLDM was founded in Mexico, but they also have churches in the United States.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.