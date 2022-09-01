What is FX’s Soccer Docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ About?

There exist a lot of great documentaries that focus on current celebrities, stars from the past, or even soccer. FX‘s new docuseries-Welcome to Wrexham, is based on the story of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C., as described by their famous Hollywood owners.

The premiere of this show was Wednesday, August 24th, with the release of the first two episodes. There will be 18 installments, with two new ones streaming weekly on FX. If viewers fail to catch it on television, they can stream those new episodes on Hulu the next day. Boardwalk Pictures is responsible for the production of this series.

According to FX, the series shows us how Reynolds and McElhenney find their way while running the world’s third oldest professional football club. The docuseries tracks the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football team.

Just recently, in 2020, the two actors came together and bought the team in hopes of turning the club into an underdog story. However, there is one problem, neither Reynolds nor McElhenney know soccer or even work with each other. The two, therefore, get a crash course in football club ownership. Later they realize just how much the team and town are relying on them to bring some hope and change to their community.

Check out the trailer below: