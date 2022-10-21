What is Australian Thriller ‘The Stranger’ Starring Joel Edgerton About?

The Stranger, a new film from Joel Edgerton on Netflix, is coming to a screen near you. If you want to know more about the movie, you must read the blog below for all the details you need.

The Stranger is an Australian thriller based on the book ‘The Sting: The Undercover Operation That Caught Daniel Morcombe’s Killer’. It was produced by See-Saw Films and is a collaboration with Anonymous Content and Blue-Tongue Films.

Other than Edgerton, the rest of the amazing cast includes Sean Harris, Matthew Sunderland, Brendan Cooney, Steve Mouzakis, Jada Alberts, Mike Foenander, Alan Dukes and Jeff Lang.

Want to know what The Stranger is about? You’ll find the answers to these questions below.

What is The Stranger starring Joel Edgerton about?

This Netflix film is based on real-life events and the tragic true crime case of the 13-year-old Queensland school boy, Daniel Morcombe. The names of all those involved in the real case have been changed for the movie, but not everything that happened in the movie happened in real life.

Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris lead the cast in a story that starts with two strangers striking up a conversation, but one is suspected of murder. The undercover cop, played by Edgerton, forms a strong bond with the suspect to elicit his confession. Will they catch the murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years? Watch and find out!

Check out the official trailer for a sneak peek!