What Age Rating Does the Movie ‘She Said’ Have?

A story that sparked a much-needed movement in Hollywood is out now. The drama film “She Said” is now hitting the theatres nationwide, and Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, and Patricia Clarkson feature in the movie. The film, which first premiered at the 60th New York Film Festival, has started to generate anticipation from all over the country.

The plot of She Said follows the investigation of the exposed former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who was accused of abuse and sexual misconduct against women. The rating makes the audiences question whether bringing your children and family is okay. For those who were thinking of it, the movie is rated as R.

The R rating has arisen due to the language used and the detailed description of sexual assault. Due to the sensitive spoken and visual matter, children under 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to watch it. The film covers many inappropriate scenes.

There are incidents of depictions of physical violence and verbal threats toward characters. There are dialogues referring to sexual assault and a whole go-through of a suicide attempt.

The movie features dramatized versions of allegations against Weinstein, which are based on conversations that surround covertly and overtly the Hollywood production sets. The plot gets dark in continuity and can be handled by adults. So bringing your young ones to watch it while accompanying you can be given a second thought.

Overall the movie is wholly covered, and a good job showcasing the characters’ backstories has been done.