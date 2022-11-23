‘Wednesday’ Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Netflix’s New Addams Family Show?

Netflix’s new teen series has officially arrived on Netflix. The eight-episode series follows the titular character as she’s sent to a boarding school for outcasts called Nevermore. Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams attended the academy in their youth and are excited about Wednesday’s next chapter. Jena Ortega is in the leading role, best known for movies like X, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Scream.

Who is who in the Wednesday series?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Christina Ricci as TBA

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Riki Lindhome as Valerie Kinbott

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

George Burcea plays Lurch

Jamie McShane plays Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester

Official Synopsis of Wednesday

“Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

