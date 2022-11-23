Connect with us

‘Wednesday’ Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Netflix’s New Addams Family Show?

Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s new teen series has officially arrived on Netflix. The eight-episode series follows the titular character as she’s sent to a boarding school for outcasts called Nevermore. Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams attended the academy in their youth and are excited about Wednesday’s next chapter. Jena Ortega is in the leading role, best known for movies like X, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Scream.

Who is who in the Wednesday series?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams
Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams
Christina Ricci as TBA
Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams
Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems
Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair
Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay
Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin
Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe
Riki Lindhome as Valerie Kinbott
Victor Dorobantu as Thing
George Burcea plays Lurch
Jamie McShane plays Sheriff Donovan Galpin
Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester

Official Synopsis of Wednesday

“Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

For further updates on Wednesday, Please stay tuned.

