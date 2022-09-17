Wedding Season: What is Wedding Season On Hulu about?

Wedding Season is one of those shows with a unique plot that fans want to know more about. The show has a stunning cast list as well.

So what is this show about?

What was supposed to be a joyful day for Katie turned into an absolute nightmare, as both her soon-to-be-husband and his family members were poisoned on her wedding day.

Who was the culprit? The authorities believe that Stefan, Katie’s sidepiece, was the one behind these murders since he didn’t agree too kindly to the idea of Katie marrying someone else. However, Katie isn’t exactly free from guilt either, and she could have organized her husband’s and in-laws’ death for her reasons.

Therefore, Katie and Stefan set out on a dangerous journey to clear their name too and return to their everyday lives. But how will they do this?

Will they be able to find the actual criminal behind the murders through their intellect?

The list of cast members involved in this series is given below:-

Rosa Salazar as Katie McConnell

Gavin Drea as Stefan Bridges

Jamie Michie as James Donahue

Jade Harrison as Danielle Metts

Bhav Joshi as Anil

Ioanna Kimbook as Suji

Omar Baroud as Jackson

To learn more about the Wedding season, stay tuned to our website.