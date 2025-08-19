“Weapons” is Not Even a Horror Movie

Critics are calling Weapons one of the scariest and best movies of 2025. Since its August 8th release, the promotional material boasts the film’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Rumors have even been circulating that Jordan Peele, responsible for critically acclaimed horror films like Get Out (2017) and Us (2019), stepped away from his management team after they lost the bidding war for this film. That said, it set a high bar. Weapons was one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. But was it worth all of this hype? Or was it a good idea that fell victim to poor execution?

What is Weapons all about? (Spoilers ahead)

Weapons is listed as a “horror/mystery” directed by Barbarian’s Zach Cregger. It currently sits at a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.9/10 on IMDb. The film focuses on a town where all but one 3rd grader in the same class disappears one night. The movie opens with narration that says the children all ran from their houses at 2:17am, caught on Ring cameras. The town is quick to blame the class’s teacher, Justine (Julia Garner), especially Archer (Josh Brolin), whose son is missing. In the month since the incident, Justine has turned to heavy drinking, while Archer is falling behind at work.

The movie tells its story in varying perspectives. It follows Justine, Archer, Justine’s ex-boyfriend, a homeless man, Justine’s boss, and the one child that didn’t go missing, Alex. For brevity’s sake, I’ll let the specifics of the movie remain mostly a mystery. I will, however, tell you that Archer and Justine eventually figure out that the children ran to Alex’s house. In the end, it’s revealed that Alex’s strange aunt has been hypnotizing Alex’s classmates to feed off their youth, Tangled-style. And for some reason, she is always in clown makeup.

The children run off into the night, in a hilarious fashion. (Credit: Warner Bros)

This movie was a great idea with poor execution

When I walked into the theater, I was so excited to see this movie. I absolutely love Barbarian, and I had seen reviews that this movie was Barbarian but better. High-praise, but I trusted it. I brought my friend who hates horror movies along, prepping her that this would be a scary but amazing movie. Boy, was I wrong. The movie itself is not bad; I enjoyed it as someone who enjoys movies. The cinematography was sometimes interesting and the fact that the same scenes are shown in multiple perspectives is well-done. The scoring of the film was different in a way that I noticed, but wasn’t mad about. The humor and acting in the film was solid across the board, specifically by Alex (Cary Christopher). The gore, if you’re into that, was delightful.

The pitfall of the film, though, was… the rest of it. The plot was a cool concept, but fell flat immediately when you realize that it is Alex’s family. With everyone in town hung up on Justine’s involvement, the film tries to direct your attention away from that obvious. My friend and I looked at each other and said, “it’s Alex.” While that part isn’t entirely true, it is close enough to ruin the next two hours of the movie. The movie was… not a horror movie. Save the handful of jump scares, which were mostly hinted at enough to know what they would be, the movie was mostly a mystery and drama. Across the board, this is a small-town, family drama that is more about how people are coping with the missing children than finding them. The multiple perspectives furthered this by making the movie feel like binge-watching a Netflix miniseries.

Justine (Julia Garner) is haunted by paranoia after her classroom goes missing. (Credit: Warner Bros)

Weapons is worth seeing, if you have zero expectations

Weapons was a fun movie, because it has interesting ideas and tries to deliver them in an entertaining way. I have been suggesting it to friends and family, but only once it is out on streaming services. I also suggest they don’t go into it thinking it will be a horror movie with a 100% rating, because having that expectation will ruin the experience. There are a lot of good things about this movie, but thinking that you’re going to get a terrifying, critically-acclaimed movie that is comparable to Jordan Peele movies or something like Sinners will make this a letdown. It is barely a thriller, much less an actually scary movie with gripping moments and nail-biting sequences.

I admit that I should have gone into the movie more blind, but in my defense, all of my YouTube ads were for this movie and how good it was. And it is decent. If you want a movie that is fun, fast, a little bloody, and has moments of tension, this is a solid movie night pick. But it won’t be a horror movie in the traditional sense. It will barely be a mystery, if I’m honest, because most of the revelations made about the case are complete accidents. It does a good job portraying characters with complex grief and addictions. Ultimately, the drama and characters are unique and deeper than many other elements of the movie. With such rave reviews, I was expecting something genre-defining, but Weapons was good only in the ways that it didn’t gloat about.

Justine (Garner) and Archer (Brolin) practically stalk Alex this whole movie. (Credit: Warner Bros)

What made Weapons fall so flat?

Weapons wasn’t a bad movie. I can’t judge it too harshly; I could tell the movie made an honest attempt to be interesting. I walked out of the theater underwhelmed but not seeing the film as a waste of time. It was difficult, though, to separate this film from recent horror releases and Cregger’s other films. I am a huge fan of Barbarian, mostly because it is unlike other horror movies that I have seen. It took risks and, in my opinion, they paid off. To be fair, Weapons took risks, like with their structure. But it failed to take worthwhile risks, especially in a genre where that is becoming more and more essential.

With horror becoming a well-saturated genre with sequels and recycled ideas, uniqueness is a trait that is necessary for a horror movie to stand out. Jordan Peele does this, Barbarian did this, Hereditary did this, just to name a few. But Weapons did not. Weapons had the potential (and the hype) to deliver a movie that was one-of-a-kind, with harrowing scares and intense plot twists. But the execution failed. The structure and plot points landed in a weird way that made the film wholly underwhelming. While Weapons was a box office and critical success, the average viewer needs to be the exact right audience for this film to actually resonate and feel like it is worth their time and money.