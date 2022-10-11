Connect with us

Watch “The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5”, Episode 6 Live online

Image Credit: CW

The Supernatural series premiere is finally here, and it’s worth the wait. This is your Supernatural insider dish on its untold love story. We’ve got all the information you need to watch the episode live.

I was disappointed when the Supernatural spin-off “Wayward Sisters” didn’t get picked up. However, it’s been confirmed that another Supernatural spin-off will happen! The CW has picked up The Winchesters.

The show is said to break canon. This is supposed to be the untold love story between John Winchester and Mary Campbell, but it’s clear that what we know about them has changed.

It’s revealed that every demon and monster didn’t exist until Mary became one, it seems like John shouldn’t know about the supernatural world until 1972. The main question is, what changed from 1972 to when the world of demons and monsters was created? What could have happened between the two years to cause this shift? It’s time to get some answers.

What time is The Winchesters series premiere on The CW?

The new series will premiere tonight on The CW. The Winchesters series premiere airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If the episode is not on TV, don’t worry! It will be available for viewing on The CW App for free.

Watch The Winchesters live

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11
Start Time: 8/7c
Episode: Season 1, Episode 1, “Pilot”
TV Channel: The CW

