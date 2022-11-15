Connect with us

Watch or Skip? Netflix’s Reboot of Weird Kids TV Show ‘Teletubbies’ Has Viewers Divided

Published

Teletubbies, Teletubbies Netflix, Teletubbies plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Teletubbies are returning to television screens and computers near us. The kids’ show belonging to the late 1990s and early 2000s is the newest reboot that will hit the ’90s, kids, hard with infinite nostalgia. The show arrived on Netflix on Monday, November 14th, 2022.

The new reboot will star Titus Burgess as the narrator of the show, and the Teletubbies will be depicted by Jeremiah Krage, Nick Kellington, Rebecca Hyland, and Rachelle Beinart.

What is Netflix’s Teletubbies about?

Teletubbies revolves around Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po as they go on adventures, learn, and grow. There will be a new song in each episode, and it is supposed to feature The Sun, Noo-Noo, the Teletubbies vacuum, and The Tubby Phone. The show will also contain Tiddlytubbies which are baby Teletubbies.

We will also see the four friends enjoying Tubby Custard and Tubby Toast, rolling in the grass, dancing, and giving each other hugs. The first season contains 12 episodes in total.

It will be intriguing to learn if this show is only popular with the ’90s people who were fans of this show as kids or if pre-school-age kids will watch and admire it as well. The show is different from any other kids’ shows out there.

