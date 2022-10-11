‘Watch 911’ Season 6, Episode 4 Live Online

Bobby has returned! And it’s just in time for Chimney to go on a wild ride. Don’t miss tonight’s episode of 911 Season 6.

Tonight is going to be crazy with 911. You should expect the unexpected, but there’s always something happening.

After getting Athena to the bottom of the case that rocked a town 45 years ago, they’re back in LA. Hen will be happy about handing over all the paperwork she was doing while covering for Bobby. Next time, she will rethink that opportunity, especially as she pushes through med school.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What to expect in 911 Season 6, Episode 4

As soon as Bobby gets back, Someone in the office needs to deal with a prank call. Once it’s revealed that the call was about a speeding driver, Someone steals a car with Chimney in it, and the poor guy is in for a wild ride.

Buck seems to have the perfect way to get the car to stop. Why not bicycle out and get in front of the vehicle? We know Buck can make crazy decisions to save people, but this one may take the biscuit.

Maddie will get a call from a woman with a daughter. The daughter’s father is abusive and preys on the two of them. Maddie will need to find a way to save them while help is on the way to stop the father.

Check out the promo and synopsis for 911 Season 6, Episode 4:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch 911 Season 6, Episode 4 live

Date: Monday, Oct. 10

Start Time: 8/7c

Episode: Season 6, Episode 4, “Animal Instincts”

TV Channel: Fox