‘Warrior Nun Season 2’ Synopsis, Trailer, Release Date, And More

Image Credit: Netflix

Warrior Nun Season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2022, and subscribers who binge season 1 can’t wait for the next thrilling adventure. Netflix has finally given us our first look at season 2 in advance of Geeked Week 2022!

It has been a long time since we’ve heard anything about this series, but thankfully that changed during Geeked Week. Alongside other popular Netflix shows like Manifest and Shadow and Bone, Warrior Nun received a teaser and release date.

A few months later, Netflix released the official trailer for the highly anticipated, long-awaited Warrior Nun season 2. Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about when it releases in November 2022.

Warrior Nun season 2 trailer

On October 13th, Netflix finally announced the release date for season 2 of Warrior Nun and shared what’s to come in the new episodes. Whether or not you’ve been waiting over two years, it looks like this season will be worth the wait!

Check out the season 2 trailer in the video below:

Warrior Nun season 2 release date

After the release of the trailer for Warrior Nun season 2, Netflix also revealed that the series would be available worldwide on November 10th.

For further updates, please stay tuned.

