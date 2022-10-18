‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 Release Date, Official Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

We’re so excited for Warrior Nun season 2! After a two-year wait, the fighting fantasy drama will return to Netflix in November. With amazing acts like Alba Baptist, this show has a lot of potential.

Ms. Ava Silva, an orphaned teenager (Alba Baptist), wakes up in a morgue and discovers she now has superpowers as the “chosen Halo-Bearer” for a secretive society of demon-hunting nuns.

Netflix’s Geeked Week in June was all about breaking the silence on the status of an upcoming show called Warrior Nun. Thankfully, Netflix subscribers were treated to another update when the show’s creators revealed the official release date for season 2 and a trailer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming new release in November 2022.

The streaming service finally gave fans of the show what they’ve been waiting for — the official release date of Warrior Nun season 2. The action-fantasy series joins a jam-packed fall line up! With its release date set for Thursday November 10th, Warrior Nun is available now!

The popular drama Warrior Nun was officially renewed for another season back in August 2020, but an official release date was not announced. Thankfully, the theory is that we’ll be getting Season Two on November 10th, just in time to get into the spirit of the holiday season!

Warrior Nun season 2 trailer