‘Walker’ Season 3 Full Cast List, Plot, Release Date, And More

Image Credit: CW

Walker season 3 is almost here! The upcoming season of the hit show starring Jared Padalecki has been a major draw for The CW since its premiere in 2021.

So far, there have been no changes to the cast of season three, as Lindsey Morgan has left for personal reasons. The series introduces a new character, Cassie Perez, who is played by Ashley Reyes.

Here’s the full cast list for the season!

Walker season 3 cast

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker
Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker
Odette Annable as Geri Broussard
Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez
Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker
Violet Brinson as Stella Walker
Kale Culley as August Walker
Coby Bell as Captain Larry James
Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett
Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

Walker Thursdays start in October, with the protagonist being dropped back into Cordell and his family’s lives after a kidnapping. Season 2 ended without giving viewers any idea about who took him and why. Season 3 is coming out, and answers will be given as well as many more events due to the fallout from Walker’s disappearance.

Following the Walker premier will be Walker Independence, a prequel series about Abigail Walker and her family. After her husband is killed in front of her, Abby is out for answers and vengeance as she makes her new home, Independence, TX, the same town her husband would have been sheriff of had he not been gunned down.

