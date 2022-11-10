‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Release Update: Everything We Know So Far [November 2022]

Virgin River season 5 started filming in July 2022, a couple of days before the release of season 4. The cast and crew have been working hard on the next 12 episodes, which will have answers to all our burning questions about Charmaine’s colossal revelation.

The new season will not arrive on Netflix in November 2022 because the upcoming season will be in production.

Virgin River season 5 will finish filming on November 17th, just before Thanksgiving.

The fifth season will add Kandyse McClure to the cast in a role that hasn’t yet been revealed. McClure is no stranger to Netflix. She has starred in the short-lived vampire series V-Wars, and the actress is well known for her work on Battlestar Galactica.

When TV Line caught up with showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, the Virgin River boss hinted that the upcoming season would celebrate Mel and Jack’s engagement in the run-up to their wedding. While a wedding was possible for the fan-favourite couple by the end of season 5, we should continue to expect the slower pace the series has established.

Smith shared more hints about Preacher’s upcoming arc, which involves rubbing elbows with characters he hasn’t seen before and digging deeper into his personal life beyond his romantic relationships. Smith successfully squashed any worries about Denny and Lizzie falling out after Doc’s grandson revealed his health struggles.

