‘Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi’: What is Netflix’s Latest Documentary Series About?

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi
Image Credit: Netflix

True crime fans have been rewarded with the addition of recent Netflix original programming like the Jeffrey Dahmer series and its follow-up Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. If you’re dying for your next fix, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi is stirring controversy over how conspiracy theories are addressed.

The new British documentary series delves into the mysterious disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi and whether or not the Vatican had anything to do with it. As you can imagine, creating an actual crime show about the Pope and the Vatican will raise some eyebrows, but this particular case has fascinated people for decades.

In 1983, in front of a church of members of Opus Dei, Melissa Orlandi, daughter of a Vatican employee, disappeared. There are various theories about the possible perpetrators: Turkish terrorists, the Italian mafia and Pope John Paul II.

What is Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi about?

Vatican Girl explores the mystery behind what happened to Orlandi and if she could still be alive after all this time. The series touches on every possible angle you could imagine with this case, including interviews with gangsters and dissecting terrorist plots.

There is also a disturbing theory that Orlandi might have been sexually assaulted by one of the cardinals; therefore, her disappearance might have been part of a blackmail scheme to protect the Vatican. The documentary also addresses a suspect who came forward claiming to have orchestrated Orlandi’s kidnapping, but his credibility was called into question soon after.

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi episode count

There are four episodes total of the investigative series, and each one is nearly an hour in length or more.

