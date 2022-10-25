‘Unsolved Mysteries’: What Happened to James “Buffalo Jim” Barrier?

This week, Unsolved Mysteries continues with a new batch of episodes, taking viewers through true crime cases and an intriguing account of the paranormal. This fourth episode of the season, “Death in a Vegas Motel,” revives the story of James “Buffalo Jim” Barrier, a popular Las Vega resident who lost his life in 2008. The beloved local wrestler and business owner lived a big life that was taken far too soon. In the episode, his daughters and friends continue to search for answers.

On Unsolved Mysteries, we learn about Buffalo Jim and his tragic death. He was found in a hotel bed with his pants rolled down to his ankles and a white substance around his mouth and facial hair. While the toxicology report determined he had cocaine in his system, there are some suspicious details about Jim’s death that don’t add up for his loved ones.

What happened to Buffalo Jim?

One of the reasons Jim’s daughters believed his death involved foul play was because of a voicemail they found on his phone. A woman named Lisa was apparently with him the night before his body was found, and when she was brought in for questioning, she told police that Jim had suffered a seizure, and she left the hotel without calling for help.

We learn in an Unsolved Mysteries episode that Jim had one serious enemy. “Rick” Frederick Rizzolo was allegedly linked to the mob, and Jim helped get him sentenced to jail for tax evasion. But he was released early due to good behavior, and shortly after he was released, Rick found what appeared to be a shot gun wound on his head.

His family and friends still believe that Jim has been clean from drugs for years, but the episode revealed the surprisingly complicated truth behind his death. They will never have closure.